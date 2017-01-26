MurrietaWould people go to a drive-in theater in Temecula?

Would it attract nostalgic baby boomers who remember necking in their dad's huge Chevy during a B-movie? Would millennials and hipsters go for novelty sake? Or would the parking lot be filled with vapers hitting their pens while watching "Doctor Strange" for the fifth time? On Jan. 22 he posted on his account: "Murrieta//Temecula needs a drive in." This burst of insight -- this fresh idea in a sea of political wailing and gnashing of teeth -- was retweeted 317 times and liked by 682 accounts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Press-Enterprise.