MurrietaWho knew Murrieta's fire chief has such a burning passion for art?
Murrieta Fire Chief Scott Ferguson shows off his paintings depicting New York firefighters carrying a stretcher after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Press-Enterprise.
Comments
Add your comments below
Murrieta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Temecula Wine Tasting Coupons
|22 hr
|howefortunate
|1
|Review: Final Strike Martial Arts (Jul '16)
|Thu
|Memick14
|35
|Chevron gas station
|Jan 19
|tellinitlikeitis
|2
|Drug Arrests: Perris and Menifee students snare... (Dec '13)
|Jan 15
|Grape Soda
|3
|HemetHEMET: Escaping the heat in mid-county (Sep '14)
|Jan 15
|Grape Soda
|2
|Where is the best tanning bed place in town? (Apr '16)
|Jan 15
|Grape Soda
|2
|Temecula4 people arrested in connection with ro...
|Jan 15
|Grape Soda
|2
Find what you want!
Search Murrieta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC