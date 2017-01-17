MurrietaRehab hospital proposed for Whitewood Road corridor in Murrieta
The project, slated for land on Whitewood Road just north of Lee Lane, is being proposed by Birmingham, Ala.-based HealthSouth Corporation, which operates similar facilities in Bakersfield and Tustin. HealthSouth is seeking approval of its development plan -- which is broken into two phases -- and a conditional use permit for operation of the hospital, which would provide care for patients recovering from neurological, brain, cardiac, spinal cord or orthopedic injuries.
