MurrietaHere's why the vernal pools are already full at the Santa Rosa Plateau
Dozens of people made pilgrimages to the Santa Rosa Plateau Ecological Reserve near Murrieta earlier this week after winter rains revived seasonal pools that have been both the backdrop of myriad Instagram selfies and home to an abundance of wildlife. The plateau's vernal pools have generally sprung back to life between February and March over the past several years and their girth has been fairly limited.
