MurrietaHere's why the vernal pools a...

MurrietaHere's why the vernal pools are already full at the Santa Rosa Plateau

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 6 Read more: The Press-Enterprise

Dozens of people made pilgrimages to the Santa Rosa Plateau Ecological Reserve near Murrieta earlier this week after winter rains revived seasonal pools that have been both the backdrop of myriad Instagram selfies and home to an abundance of wildlife. The plateau's vernal pools have generally sprung back to life between February and March over the past several years and their girth has been fairly limited.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Press-Enterprise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Murrieta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Final Strike Martial Arts (Jul '16) 19 hr Memick14 35
Chevron gas station Thu tellinitlikeitis 2
News Drug Arrests: Perris and Menifee students snare... (Dec '13) Jan 15 Grape Soda 3
News HemetHEMET: Escaping the heat in mid-county (Sep '14) Jan 15 Grape Soda 2
Where is the best tanning bed place in town? (Apr '16) Jan 15 Grape Soda 2
News Temecula4 people arrested in connection with ro... Jan 15 Grape Soda 2
Review: GT Locksmith Jan 13 John B 6
See all Murrieta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Murrieta Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Riverside County was issued at January 20 at 2:09PM PST

Murrieta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Murrieta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Murrieta, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,101 • Total comments across all topics: 278,096,659

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC