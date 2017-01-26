MurrietaExperts panel tackling homele...

MurrietaExperts panel tackling homelessness in Temecula

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jan 23 Read more: The Press-Enterprise

An experts panel convened by the Interfaith Council of Murrieta and Temecula Valley will discuss community solutions to homelessness later this month. The panel discussion is scheduled for 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Jan. 31 at the Ronald H. Roberts Temecula Public Library on Pauba Road.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Press-Enterprise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Murrieta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Search continues for child possibly drowned in ... Jan 23 sharon mungall 1
KIRBY VACUUMS SCAMS-ACE company in murrieta (Oct '07) Jan 22 Johnny tag 432
Temecula Wine Tasting Coupons Jan 20 howefortunate 1
Review: Final Strike Martial Arts (Jul '16) Jan 19 Memick14 35
Chevron gas station Jan 19 tellinitlikeitis 2
News Drug Arrests: Perris and Menifee students snare... (Dec '13) Jan 15 Grape Soda 3
News HemetHEMET: Escaping the heat in mid-county (Sep '14) Jan 15 Grape Soda 2
See all Murrieta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Murrieta Forum Now

Murrieta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Murrieta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Murrieta, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,948 • Total comments across all topics: 278,283,974

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC