MurrietaExperts panel tackling homelessness in Temecula
An experts panel convened by the Interfaith Council of Murrieta and Temecula Valley will discuss community solutions to homelessness later this month. The panel discussion is scheduled for 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Jan. 31 at the Ronald H. Roberts Temecula Public Library on Pauba Road.
