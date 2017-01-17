Localized flash flooding 'almost cert...

Localized flash flooding 'almost certain' with second storm, forecasters say

Friday Jan 20

A high wind warning and flash flood watch associated with the storm take effect at 7 a.m. While the flood watch will be called off at 7 p.m., high winds could remain until 10 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. Rainfall rates could exceed an inch per hour, forecasters say, which makes localized flash flooding in our area "almost certain," especially if bursts of heavy thunderstorms work their way into the mix.

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Riverside County was issued at January 22 at 9:21PM PST

Murrieta, CA

