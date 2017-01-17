Localized flash flooding 'almost certain' with second storm, forecasters say
A high wind warning and flash flood watch associated with the storm take effect at 7 a.m. While the flood watch will be called off at 7 p.m., high winds could remain until 10 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. Rainfall rates could exceed an inch per hour, forecasters say, which makes localized flash flooding in our area "almost certain," especially if bursts of heavy thunderstorms work their way into the mix.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Press-Enterprise.
Add your comments below
Murrieta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|KIRBY VACUUMS SCAMS-ACE company in murrieta (Oct '07)
|4 hr
|Johnny tag
|432
|Temecula Wine Tasting Coupons
|Fri
|howefortunate
|1
|Review: Final Strike Martial Arts (Jul '16)
|Jan 19
|Memick14
|35
|Chevron gas station
|Jan 19
|tellinitlikeitis
|2
|Drug Arrests: Perris and Menifee students snare... (Dec '13)
|Jan 15
|Grape Soda
|3
|HemetHEMET: Escaping the heat in mid-county (Sep '14)
|Jan 15
|Grape Soda
|2
|Where is the best tanning bed place in town? (Apr '16)
|Jan 15
|Grape Soda
|2
Find what you want!
Search Murrieta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC