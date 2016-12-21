WildomarWhy southwest's animal shelter has undergone a shakeup

A founding board member and the chief administrator of Southwest Riverside County's regional animal shelter has been placed on administrative leave from the post she has held for the last 12 years. Though Willa Bagwell technically remains the executive director of the nonprofit shelter operator, Animal Friends of the Valleys, and its website still lists her in that capacity, she hasn't worked at the Wildomar facility since late October.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Press-Enterprise.