WildomarChildren of incarcerated parents treated to holiday party in Wildomar
Volunteer Emily Stitt of Murrieta prepares salads for a spaghetti dinner served as part of Community Outreach Ministry's 16th annual Angel Tree Christmas Party, held Dec. 11 at Elks Lodge No. 2591 in Wildomar.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Press-Enterprise.
Comments
Add your comments below
Murrieta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: GT Locksmith
|Dec 23
|Abbie
|5
|hans christensen middle school. (Mar '10)
|Dec 20
|tellinitlikeitis
|31
|Known anyonet can offer their cleaning services?
|Dec 20
|Brigitte
|1
|Review: Final Strike Martial Arts
|Dec 15
|Johanna
|29
|Kirby Vacuum. Lacking labor laws for California
|Dec 13
|Mary Quintero
|2
|Legalized Panhandling @ Stater Bros!!! Menifee (Apr '10)
|Dec 11
|tellinitlikeitis
|11
|Kristie 🌹Rose unethical practice with p... (Jan '15)
|Dec 9
|MSHOA
|2
Find what you want!
Search Murrieta Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC