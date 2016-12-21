TemeculaTemecula, Murrieta council members to address business group

TemeculaTemecula, Murrieta council me...

Temecula, Murrieta council members to address business group

Wednesday Dec 21

The Jan. 5 meeting of the Professional Women's Roundtable will feature Temecula Councilwoman Maryann Edwards and Murrieta Councilman Jonathan Ingram. The luncheon meeting is 11:15 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Grill Room at the Temeku Hills Golf Club, 41687 Temeku Drive in Temecula.

