TemeculaTemecula, Murrieta council members to address business group
The Jan. 5 meeting of the Professional Women's Roundtable will feature Temecula Councilwoman Maryann Edwards and Murrieta Councilman Jonathan Ingram. The luncheon meeting is 11:15 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Grill Room at the Temeku Hills Golf Club, 41687 Temeku Drive in Temecula.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Press-Enterprise.
Comments
Add your comments below
Murrieta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: GT Locksmith
|Dec 23
|Abbie
|5
|hans christensen middle school. (Mar '10)
|Dec 20
|tellinitlikeitis
|31
|Known anyonet can offer their cleaning services?
|Dec 20
|Brigitte
|1
|Review: Final Strike Martial Arts
|Dec 15
|Johanna
|29
|Kirby Vacuum. Lacking labor laws for California
|Dec 13
|Mary Quintero
|2
|Legalized Panhandling @ Stater Bros!!! Menifee (Apr '10)
|Dec 11
|tellinitlikeitis
|11
|Kristie 🌹Rose unethical practice with p... (Jan '15)
|Dec 9
|MSHOA
|2
Find what you want!
Search Murrieta Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC