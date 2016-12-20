TemeculaPsych exam ordered for felon who allegedly brandished fake rifle at Temecula motorists

A convicted felon who allegedly pointed a mock rifle at motorists in Temecula , prompting multiple 911 calls, was ordered Friday, Dec. 30, to undergo a mental health examination. Diaz appeared for an arraignment at the Southwest Justice Center in Murrieta, but almost immediately after appointing him a public defender, Riverside County Superior Court Judge Dennis McConaghy directed that the defendant undergo a psychiatric evaluation.

