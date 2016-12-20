TemeculaPsych exam ordered for felon who allegedly brandished fake rifle at Temecula motorists
A convicted felon who allegedly pointed a mock rifle at motorists in Temecula , prompting multiple 911 calls, was ordered Friday, Dec. 30, to undergo a mental health examination. Diaz appeared for an arraignment at the Southwest Justice Center in Murrieta, but almost immediately after appointing him a public defender, Riverside County Superior Court Judge Dennis McConaghy directed that the defendant undergo a psychiatric evaluation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Press-Enterprise.
Add your comments below
Murrieta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Final Strike Martial Arts
|Jan 4
|KeithBB
|31
|Temecula Wine Tasting Coupons
|Dec 31
|howefortunate
|1
|Review: GT Locksmith
|Dec 23
|Abbie
|5
|hans christensen middle school. (Mar '10)
|Dec 20
|tellinitlikeitis
|31
|Known anyonet can offer their cleaning services?
|Dec 20
|Brigitte
|1
|Kirby Vacuum. Lacking labor laws for California
|Dec 13
|Mary Quintero
|2
|Legalized Panhandling @ Stater Bros!!! Menifee (Apr '10)
|Dec 11
|tellinitlikeitis
|11
Find what you want!
Search Murrieta Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC