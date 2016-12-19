New President for KTM Japan: Bradley Hagi
Koto-ku, Tokyo, December 19, 2016 - KTM Japan KK announced the appointment of Bradley Hagi as its new President, effective December 1st, 2016. As President, Hagi will assume responsibility for the Japanese subsidiary to include the KTM Group brands KTM and Husqvarna Motorcycles.
