Man killed by Murrieta police after car chase in October from Garden Grove

Almost two months after an Orange County man was shot and killed during a police chase , the Murrieta Police Department has released his name and the names of the five officers who fired their weapons. Police said that on Oct. 22, Junef Monzon, 31, of Garden Grove, crashed into multiple Murrieta police cruisers and began to drive toward officers, at which point the officers opened fire.

