Lake ElsinoreMan accused of taking car in Lake Elsinore charged

A 19-year-old man who allegedly carjacked a Lake Elsinore shopkeeper and attempted to forcibly take another person's vehicle in the same area was charged Tuesday, Dec. 27 with carjacking and attempted carjacking. Sawyer Lee Aston of Wildomar was arrested Thursday and booked into the Southwest Detention Center in Murrieta, where he's being held in lieu of $60,000 bail.

