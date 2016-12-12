Lake ElsinoreMan accused of taking car in Lake Elsinore charged
A 19-year-old man who allegedly carjacked a Lake Elsinore shopkeeper and attempted to forcibly take another person's vehicle in the same area was charged Tuesday, Dec. 27 with carjacking and attempted carjacking. Sawyer Lee Aston of Wildomar was arrested Thursday and booked into the Southwest Detention Center in Murrieta, where he's being held in lieu of $60,000 bail.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Press-Enterprise.
Add your comments below
Murrieta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Temecula Wine Tasting Coupons
|Sat
|howefortunate
|1
|Review: GT Locksmith
|Dec 23
|Abbie
|5
|hans christensen middle school. (Mar '10)
|Dec 20
|tellinitlikeitis
|31
|Known anyonet can offer their cleaning services?
|Dec 20
|Brigitte
|1
|Review: Final Strike Martial Arts
|Dec 15
|Johanna
|29
|Kirby Vacuum. Lacking labor laws for California
|Dec 13
|Mary Quintero
|2
|Legalized Panhandling @ Stater Bros!!! Menifee (Apr '10)
|Dec 11
|tellinitlikeitis
|11
Find what you want!
Search Murrieta Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC