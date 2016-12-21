Lake ElsinoreHow Lake Elsinore is getting in on trail planning
Riverside County officials Jeff Greene and Amie Kinne are seen walking recently along a potential segment of the regional Butterfield Overland Trail in northern Lake Elsinore, a route that will be incorporated into the city's future master bike path and trail plan. Riverside County has its Butterfield Overland Trail Project plotting hiking and biking paths from Lake Elsinore, through Temescal Valley and into Corona.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Press-Enterprise.
Add your comments below
Murrieta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: GT Locksmith
|Dec 23
|Abbie
|5
|hans christensen middle school. (Mar '10)
|Dec 20
|tellinitlikeitis
|31
|Known anyonet can offer their cleaning services?
|Dec 20
|Brigitte
|1
|Review: Final Strike Martial Arts
|Dec 15
|Johanna
|29
|Kirby Vacuum. Lacking labor laws for California
|Dec 13
|Mary Quintero
|2
|Legalized Panhandling @ Stater Bros!!! Menifee (Apr '10)
|Dec 11
|tellinitlikeitis
|11
|Kristie 🌹Rose unethical practice with p... (Jan '15)
|Dec 9
|MSHOA
|2
Find what you want!
Search Murrieta Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC