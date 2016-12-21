Lake ElsinoreHow Lake Elsinore is get...

Lake ElsinoreHow Lake Elsinore is getting in on trail planning

Wednesday Dec 21

Riverside County officials Jeff Greene and Amie Kinne are seen walking recently along a potential segment of the regional Butterfield Overland Trail in northern Lake Elsinore, a route that will be incorporated into the city's future master bike path and trail plan. Riverside County has its Butterfield Overland Trail Project plotting hiking and biking paths from Lake Elsinore, through Temescal Valley and into Corona.

