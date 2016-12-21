How to have a brighter a " and cheaper a " Christmas with LED lights

Here's a look at the different types of lighting and their estimated cost in electricity to illuminate a 6-foot tree for 12 hours a day for 40 days: In an effort to cut the amount of electricity used to decorate homes and trees, a local energy consortium is offering to trade energy-efficient LED holiday lights for old, incandescent bulbs. LED lights, along with energy efficient starter kits, will be available at five community events over the next two weekends in Hemet, Murrieta, Canyon Lake, Wildomar and Norco.

