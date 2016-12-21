How to have a brighter a " and cheape...

How to have a brighter a " and cheaper a " Christmas with LED lights

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 1 Read more: The Press-Enterprise

Here's a look at the different types of lighting and their estimated cost in electricity to illuminate a 6-foot tree for 12 hours a day for 40 days: In an effort to cut the amount of electricity used to decorate homes and trees, a local energy consortium is offering to trade energy-efficient LED holiday lights for old, incandescent bulbs. LED lights, along with energy efficient starter kits, will be available at five community events over the next two weekends in Hemet, Murrieta, Canyon Lake, Wildomar and Norco.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Press-Enterprise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Murrieta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
hans christensen middle school. (Mar '10) Tue tellinitlikeitis 31
Known anyonet can offer their cleaning services? Tue Brigitte 1
Review: GT Locksmith Dec 15 ashley 3
Review: Final Strike Martial Arts Dec 15 Johanna 29
Kirby Vacuum. Lacking labor laws for California Dec 13 Mary Quintero 2
Legalized Panhandling @ Stater Bros!!! Menifee (Apr '10) Dec 11 tellinitlikeitis 11
Kristie 🌹Rose unethical practice with p... (Jan '15) Dec 9 MSHOA 2
See all Murrieta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Murrieta Forum Now

Murrieta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Murrieta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Bill Clinton
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
 

Murrieta, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,500 • Total comments across all topics: 277,255,433

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC