How to have a brighter a " and cheaper a " Christmas with LED lights
Here's a look at the different types of lighting and their estimated cost in electricity to illuminate a 6-foot tree for 12 hours a day for 40 days: In an effort to cut the amount of electricity used to decorate homes and trees, a local energy consortium is offering to trade energy-efficient LED holiday lights for old, incandescent bulbs. LED lights, along with energy efficient starter kits, will be available at five community events over the next two weekends in Hemet, Murrieta, Canyon Lake, Wildomar and Norco.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Press-Enterprise.
Add your comments below
Murrieta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|hans christensen middle school. (Mar '10)
|Tue
|tellinitlikeitis
|31
|Known anyonet can offer their cleaning services?
|Tue
|Brigitte
|1
|Review: GT Locksmith
|Dec 15
|ashley
|3
|Review: Final Strike Martial Arts
|Dec 15
|Johanna
|29
|Kirby Vacuum. Lacking labor laws for California
|Dec 13
|Mary Quintero
|2
|Legalized Panhandling @ Stater Bros!!! Menifee (Apr '10)
|Dec 11
|tellinitlikeitis
|11
|Kristie 🌹Rose unethical practice with p... (Jan '15)
|Dec 9
|MSHOA
|2
Find what you want!
Search Murrieta Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC