ConvertX Nephroureteral Stent System Avoids Extra Procedure

BrightWater Medical , a company based in Murrieta, California, won FDA clearance to introduce in the U.S. its ConvertX nephroureteral catheter and stent system for use in treating ureteral obstructions in patients that require perc nephrostomy tubes. The system is intended to be used by interventional radiologists and removes a separate minimally invasive procedure that is required with current treatment.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Medgadget.