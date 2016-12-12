12-year-old missing from Bakersfield
The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community's assistance locating a missing juvenile considered at-risk due to age. 12-year-old Carlos Arambura was last seen on December 27, 2016 at 11:30 p.m. on Elsey Street, just south of Truxtun Avenue.
