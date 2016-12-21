MurrietaMurrieta holiday parade should be cozy affair
Laura Frasso, a city special events coordinator, said the parade will help kick off an evening of entertainment at Town Square Park that includes a performance by Elsa and Anna of "Frozen," a tree lighting with city officials and photos with Santa. The parade entries will gather in the parking lot of the Korean church near B Street and then march up to the park.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Press-Enterprise.
Add your comments below
Murrieta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|hans christensen middle school. (Mar '10)
|Tue
|tellinitlikeitis
|31
|Known anyonet can offer their cleaning services?
|Tue
|Brigitte
|1
|Review: GT Locksmith
|Dec 15
|ashley
|3
|Review: Final Strike Martial Arts
|Dec 15
|Johanna
|29
|Kirby Vacuum. Lacking labor laws for California
|Dec 13
|Mary Quintero
|2
|Legalized Panhandling @ Stater Bros!!! Menifee (Apr '10)
|Dec 11
|tellinitlikeitis
|11
|Kristie 🌹Rose unethical practice with p... (Jan '15)
|Dec 9
|MSHOA
|2
Find what you want!
Search Murrieta Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC