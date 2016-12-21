MenifeeWhy Southern California's solar surge is not what you think
Sunny California continues to lead the nation in rooftop solar installations, but that's not what's most surprising about the new numbers from state utility regulators. Solar's greatest appeal is not in any tony enclave of wealthy liberals.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Press-Enterprise.
Comments
Add your comments below
Murrieta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|hans christensen middle school. (Mar '10)
|Tue
|tellinitlikeitis
|31
|Known anyonet can offer their cleaning services?
|Tue
|Brigitte
|1
|Review: GT Locksmith
|Dec 15
|ashley
|3
|Review: Final Strike Martial Arts
|Dec 15
|Johanna
|29
|Kirby Vacuum. Lacking labor laws for California
|Dec 13
|Mary Quintero
|2
|Legalized Panhandling @ Stater Bros!!! Menifee (Apr '10)
|Dec 11
|tellinitlikeitis
|11
|Kristie 🌹Rose unethical practice with p... (Jan '15)
|Dec 9
|MSHOA
|2
Find what you want!
Search Murrieta Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC