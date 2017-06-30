Over 400 relocated, 1 injured, extens...

Over 400 relocated, 1 injured, extensive damage after explosion at Murray State University dorm

Wednesday Jun 28 Read more: KAUZ

More than 400 people were relocated and one person was inured after an explosion at a Murray State University dorm Wednesday, June 28 in Murray, Kentucky. In a press briefing, Murray State officials revealed that Dakota E. Fields, 26, was injured during the explosion that caused extensive damage to Richmond Hall.

Murray, KY

