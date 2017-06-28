Murray State University explosion: Bl...

Murray State University explosion: Blast reported at residence hall

5 hrs ago Read more: Fox News

Two people were hurt in an explosion Wednesday at a residence hall at a college in southwest Kentucky that an official said was caused by a gas leak. Calloway County Emergency Management Director Clay Call told WDRB-TV two people were hurt.

