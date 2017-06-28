Murray State University explosion: 1 person injured after gas leak reported at residence hall
At least one person was injured in an explosion Wednesday at a residence hall at a college in southwest Kentucky that an official said was caused by a gas leak. Murray State University, located in Murray, said on the school's official Twitter page the explosion happened at Richmond Hall.
