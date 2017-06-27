Murray, KY woman accused of taking the truck of Good Samaritan
Calloway County Sheriff's Department Emergency 911 received calls of a female laying in the road near the 1300 block of Hopkins Road, north of Murray, Kentucky. When the driver exited his vehicle, the female jumped into the driver's seat of the vehicle and sped off, stealing the man's truck.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.
Add your comments below
Murray Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Angela (Jul '12)
|4 min
|Edd
|19
|James O'Keefe is a hero
|17 min
|Forgotten Man
|1
|Projectveritas.com Sting videos
|31 min
|Forgotten Man
|1
|Told ya CNN Fake news
|34 min
|Forgotten Man
|10
|Grrr
|53 min
|Hardonefor you
|37
|Explosion on MSU campus?
|1 hr
|Almo troll
|11
|Solution to the drug problem
|1 hr
|Master Blaster
|16
Find what you want!
Search Murray Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC