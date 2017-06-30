More

More

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: WALB-TV Albany

More than 400 people were relocated and one person was inured after an explosion at a Murray State University dorm Wednesday, June 28 in Murray, Kentucky. According to KSP, at around 4:53 p.m. there was an explosion at New Richmond College, a residential building on campus.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WALB-TV Albany.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Murray Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Explosion on MSU campus? 8 min Jake 35
The answer to 1984 is 1776 42 min Theo 15
Topper (Craig tabers) 1 hr Smh 1
I want to be black 1 hr Theo 3
Darnell Running for Mayor 1 hr F off 2
Grrr 1 hr Tito j 56
Elaine Cain 3 hr someone3 3
See all Murray Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Murray Forum Now

Murray Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Murray Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. South Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Tornado
 

Murray, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,462 • Total comments across all topics: 282,157,752

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC