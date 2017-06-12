Hwy. 121 in Calloway Co., KY down to one lane due to downed utility pole and line
Highway 121 in Calloway County, Kentucky is down to one lane due to a downed utility pole and utility line between the offset intersections with KY 299 West of Murray. Alternating flow of traffic is being controlled by flaggers at this site.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Murray Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"Local" Fair Queen Pageant (Jun '10)
|4 min
|The Real Heather ...
|21
|poetry
|47 min
|Laura
|1
|Angela (Jul '12)
|47 min
|Murray guy
|15
|sorry
|2 hr
|Everyone
|2
|mom
|3 hr
|perp
|1
|trust
|3 hr
|Mark
|1
|Russell Chapel Church
|3 hr
|Old History
|11
|Sammy Cunningham
|3 hr
|No Name
|17
|Hollie Cunningham
|5 hr
|Murray guy
|31
Find what you want!
Search Murray Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC