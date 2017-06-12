Hwy. 121 in Calloway Co., KY down to ...

Hwy. 121 in Calloway Co., KY down to one lane due to downed utility pole and line

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jun 5 Read more: WAVE-TV Louisville

Highway 121 in Calloway County, Kentucky is down to one lane due to a downed utility pole and utility line between the offset intersections with KY 299 West of Murray. Alternating flow of traffic is being controlled by flaggers at this site.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Murray Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
"Local" Fair Queen Pageant (Jun '10) 4 min The Real Heather ... 21
poetry 47 min Laura 1
Angela (Jul '12) 47 min Murray guy 15
sorry 2 hr Everyone 2
mom 3 hr perp 1
trust 3 hr Mark 1
Russell Chapel Church 3 hr Old History 11
Sammy Cunningham 3 hr No Name 17
Hollie Cunningham 5 hr Murray guy 31
See all Murray Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Murray Forum Now

Murray Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Murray Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Afghanistan
 

Murray, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,482 • Total comments across all topics: 281,753,632

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC