Four Kentucky National Guard soldiers facing charges after alleged sexual assault

There are 5 comments on the WDRB-TV Louisville story from Wednesday Jun 14, titled Four Kentucky National Guard soldiers facing charges after alleged sexual assault. In it, WDRB-TV Louisville reports that:

Four Kentucky National Guard soldiers are facing felony charges after authorities say they gave a woman alcohol, then sexually assaulted her. According to a news release from the Kentucky State Police, troopers were called to the Murray-Calloway County Hospital, in Murray, Kentucky, at 10 a.m. on June 3 to take a report of an alleged sexual assault.

LordyLordy

Indianapolis, IN

#1 Wednesday Jun 14
Anyone know who the girl/guy was?
takeitanywayuwan t

United States

#2 Thursday Jun 15
LordyLordy wrote:
Anyone know who the girl/guy was?
Why so you can bash her
Skeptic

United States

#3 Thursday Jun 15
Probably wanted a gang bang and then cried rape when her bf found out.
Gotjokes

Louisville, KY

#4 Friday Jun 16
Skeptic wrote:
Probably wanted a gang bang and then cried rape when her bf found out.
I'm sure those good ol boys will all get slaps on the wrists either way. Got to love our reliable and just ky court system.
Master Blaster

Charlestown, IN

#5 Saturday Jun 17
Skeptic wrote:
Probably wanted a gang bang and then cried rape when her bf found out.
She wanted they all do. My wife loves for me to hold her down so she can struggle. Lol
