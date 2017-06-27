Four Kentucky National Guard soldiers facing charges after alleged sexual assault
There are 5 comments on the WDRB-TV Louisville story from Wednesday Jun 14, titled Four Kentucky National Guard soldiers facing charges after alleged sexual assault. In it, WDRB-TV Louisville reports that:
Four Kentucky National Guard soldiers are facing felony charges after authorities say they gave a woman alcohol, then sexually assaulted her. According to a news release from the Kentucky State Police, troopers were called to the Murray-Calloway County Hospital, in Murray, Kentucky, at 10 a.m. on June 3 to take a report of an alleged sexual assault.
#1 Wednesday Jun 14
Anyone know who the girl/guy was?
United States
#2 Thursday Jun 15
Why so you can bash her
United States
#3 Thursday Jun 15
Probably wanted a gang bang and then cried rape when her bf found out.
#4 Friday Jun 16
I'm sure those good ol boys will all get slaps on the wrists either way. Got to love our reliable and just ky court system.
#5 Saturday Jun 17
She wanted they all do. My wife loves for me to hold her down so she can struggle. Lol
