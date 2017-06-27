There are on the WDRB-TV Louisville story from Wednesday Jun 14, titled Four Kentucky National Guard soldiers facing charges after alleged sexual assault. In it, WDRB-TV Louisville reports that:

Four Kentucky National Guard soldiers are facing felony charges after authorities say they gave a woman alcohol, then sexually assaulted her. According to a news release from the Kentucky State Police, troopers were called to the Murray-Calloway County Hospital, in Murray, Kentucky, at 10 a.m. on June 3 to take a report of an alleged sexual assault.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WDRB-TV Louisville.