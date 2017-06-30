Explosion rocks new dorm at Murray State
An explosion devastated the first and second floors of a dormitory building on the campus of Murray State University on Wednesday. The blast took place just before 5 p.m. at the New Richmond College, a residential building on the Murray campus.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Murray Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Grrr
|16 min
|Lickalotoftwat
|55
|Darnell Running for Mayor
|22 min
|Dylan McDermott
|1
|Elaine Cain
|1 hr
|someone3
|3
|Explosion on MSU campus?
|1 hr
|no pyrologist
|34
|New Slogan for MSU after explosion?
|1 hr
|not funny
|6
|gorilla
|2 hr
|King Kong
|3
|they lie
|3 hr
|Life
|2
Find what you want!
Search Murray Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC