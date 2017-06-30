Explosion rocks new dorm at Murray State

Explosion rocks new dorm at Murray State

An explosion devastated the first and second floors of a dormitory building on the campus of Murray State University on Wednesday. The blast took place just before 5 p.m. at the New Richmond College, a residential building on the Murray campus.

