Board approves plans for new auto parts store
Work could begin as soon as next month on a new auto parts store on Jackson Street after plans for the project received the go-ahead Monday night from the Design Review Board. The board met with Bobby Deitz, project manager from Bacon Farmer/Workman Engineering and Testing Inc. of Murray, Ky., going over plans for the new O'Reilly Auto Parts which will be built on the lot that houses the former Barto's Drive-In restaurant.
