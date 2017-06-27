Board approves plans for new auto par...

Board approves plans for new auto parts store

Tuesday Jun 6

Work could begin as soon as next month on a new auto parts store on Jackson Street after plans for the project received the go-ahead Monday night from the Design Review Board. The board met with Bobby Deitz, project manager from Bacon Farmer/Workman Engineering and Testing Inc. of Murray, Ky., going over plans for the new O'Reilly Auto Parts which will be built on the lot that houses the former Barto's Drive-In restaurant.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Review.

