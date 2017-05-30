Murray, KY man facing numerous drug charges

A Murray, Kentucky man is behind bars as a result of a drug investigation conducted by the Kentucky State Police. Kentucky State Police's Drug Enforcement and Special Investigations, along with KSP Post 1 troopers and KSP Special Operations K9, served a search warrant on First Street in Murray on Friday, May 19. The warrant was issued as a result of an ongoing drug trafficking investigation.

