Murray, KY man facing numerous drug charges
A Murray, Kentucky man is behind bars as a result of a drug investigation conducted by the Kentucky State Police. Kentucky State Police's Drug Enforcement and Special Investigations, along with KSP Post 1 troopers and KSP Special Operations K9, served a search warrant on First Street in Murray on Friday, May 19. The warrant was issued as a result of an ongoing drug trafficking investigation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.
Add your comments below
Murray Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is it love?
|57 min
|The Real Heather ...
|18
|Dear Muslims
|1 hr
|Middle East Histo...
|10
|Joe Lawrence
|2 hr
|Kensington
|59
|Food Giant - Misleads Customers with BOGO
|5 hr
|Jill
|7
|God battle
|6 hr
|D J
|1
|girls
|6 hr
|Laura
|1
|wonder
|8 hr
|Lance
|2
|Wreck
|Sat
|My belief
|5
Find what you want!
Search Murray Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC