Man hits elderly woman in parking lot...

Man hits elderly woman in parking lot in Murray, KY

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday May 10 Read more: WAVE-TV Louisville

A vehicle pulling out of a parking space hit an elderly woman on Tuesday, May 9 in Calloway County, Kentucky. The Murray Police Department responded to a business on South 12th Street for a report of a vehicle versus pedestrian crash in the parking lot.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Murray Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Joe Lawrence 58 min Bigbutt47 29
Why do fat women wear their pants so high? 1 hr Tina 8
fidget 1 hr Barb 2
knowledge 1 hr Lane 3
relax 1 hr Jake 2
lets bring Jesus back 1 hr CatGun 3
Pella 1 hr Ray 26
Impeach! 3 hr republican 78
See all Murray Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Murray Forum Now

Murray Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Murray Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Microsoft
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Wall Street
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
 

Murray, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,179 • Total comments across all topics: 281,115,485

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC