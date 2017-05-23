Man from Murray, KY charged after allegedly kidnapping child, threatening child's mother
According to the Calloway County Sheriff's Department, Matt James Walsh is the baby's father, but he has no custody rights. The victim told dispatchers that Walsh took their 16-month-old child.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Murray Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Confederate statue on court square
|8 min
|Bored
|42
|Kim Kimbel?
|1 hr
|ABC
|8
|Test
|1 hr
|Dixie
|1
|lets bring Jesus back
|1 hr
|shut to the up
|12
|Found my sister masturbating with a carrot.
|4 hr
|Cludio
|1
|The Journey Church
|4 hr
|member
|15
|Sarah georgio
|5 hr
|another view
|6
|Joe Lawrence
|Sun
|Reflection
|43
Find what you want!
Search Murray Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC