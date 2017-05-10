Lake to wed Crawford

Lake to wed Crawford

Mr. and Mrs. Joseph M. Lake of Somerset, Ky., announce the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Hannah Sue, to Philip Churchill Crawford, son of Lieutenant Colonel and Mrs. Darrell E. Crawford of Auburn, Ky. Hannah is the granddaughter of Mr. L.M. Lake and the late Mrs. Edna Lake of Berea, Ky., and Mrs. Glenda Coffey and the late Mr. Danny K. Coffey of Jamestown, Ky.

