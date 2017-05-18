Disturbance call in Murray, KY leads ...

Disturbance call in Murray, KY leads to arrest of 2 people

Thursday May 11 Read more: WAVE-TV Louisville

On May 11, 2017, at approximately 7:43 a.m. the Murray Police Department received a call from a woman asking for help and was then disconnected. While officers were on route to the call the Murray Police Department dispatch was able to reestablish contact and learn there was allegedly an assault and that a male and female had fled from the scene.

