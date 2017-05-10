Crash in Murray, KY sends woman and c...

Crash in Murray, KY sends woman and children to the hospital

Monday May 1 Read more: WAVE-TV Louisville

On Saturday, April 29, the Murray Police Department responded to a vehicle collision that occurred at the intersection of 12th and Main Street. During the time of the accident there was a power outage to a section of Murray, Ky including the intersection at 12th and Main Street and a 4-way stop sign had been put in place by the state road department.

