Barges strike Old Highway 80 bridge in Vicksburg

Coast Guard Petty Officer Erik Brehaut tells The Vicksburg Post 11 of the boats that got loose were corralled and pushed onto the left riverbank by 4:30 p.m. The towboat, Graestone Express, is owned by Graestone Logistics based in Murray, Kentucky. The 14 barges were carrying either grain or coal.

