2 men injured in two-car crash in Cal...

2 men injured in two-car crash in Calloway Co., KY

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 18 Read more: WAVE-TV Louisville

On May 18 at around 9 a.m. the Calloway County Sheriff's Office received 911 calls about an injury accident at the intersection of KY HWY 80 and Airport Road . A vehicle, driven by Richard C. Simmons, 56, of Murray, was traveling west on KY HWY 80 and was making a left turn on to Airport Road.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Murray Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
europe 20 min ignorance is bliss 3
Psalm 1 hr Mark 1
wth 2 hr John Holmes 4
Corinthians 2 hr Bored 2
Confederate statue on court square 2 hr Bored 48
wpsd tv 2 hr one of a kind 5
Lauren Marie wilson 4 hr HelloEveryoneMyNa... 1
Joe Lawrence 17 hr Youre Welcome 45
Arby's 18 hr Amos 7
See all Murray Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Murray Forum Now

Murray Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Murray Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. China
 

Murray, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,957 • Total comments across all topics: 281,247,723

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC