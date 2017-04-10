Taken from Mohler and Hitchcock Saturday morning

One man and one woman were arrested on multiple charges after a traffic stop 3:10 a.m. Later, another man was arrested for drug charges at 4:50 a.m. Both arrests occurred on Saturday April 1. The first arrest happened after a traffic stop was conducted at the intersection of KY HWY 121 and Kirksey Road. Officers with the Calloway County Sheriff's Office said upon the stop there were indications that the operator was under the influence of something other than alcohol.

