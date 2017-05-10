Suspect in Murray, KY shooting in cus...

Suspect in Murray, KY shooting in custody

Wednesday Apr 19 Read more: WAVE-TV Louisville

Monyea Williams, 20, is charged with first-degree assault after allegedly shooting a man in the head in the parking lot of 51 Welch Court on February 20, 2017. Williams is an active U.S. Military soldier stationed at Fort Leonard Wood in Missouri and he was visiting Murray on the day of the shooting.

