Murray, KY man arrested on multiple drug charges
A Murray, Kentucky man has been arrested on several drug charges after deputies with the Calloway County Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant at a home early morning on Saturday, April 8th. A Murray, Kentucky man has been arrested on several drug charges after deputies with the Calloway County Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant at a home early morning on Saturday, April 8th.
#1 Saturday Apr 8
Another big pot bust! Legalize it!
United States
#2 Monday Apr 10
Sure wasn't a heroine or meth bust this department sucks. Stop letting the meth heads walk because you're using them as snitches to make more money instead of really serving justice or protecting the community. Must feel so proud, at least Mayfield, paducah, and Marshall make big bust. 8 ounces to you guys is such a big deal. But yet new Concord is full of meth and everyone knows this and more and more heroine coming in every year cause of college. Horrible work get it together before we start getting you guys fired.
#3 Monday Apr 10
Pot bust lol!! Go catch some real bad guys and clean up the meth and heroin. Geez... I hear there's a guy jaywalking on Chestnut you can catch.
#4 Monday Apr 10
Heroine coming here doesn't have as much to do with college kids. Rather, which country produces poppy plants & which country have we been occupying for almost 15yrs?
#5 Monday Apr 10
did they have a $5.00 dollar bag take their car and their wife and take their children and what else you want to take for a five dollar bag.
#6 Monday Apr 10
they are not going to legalize pot because they love take people stuff and take it home for their family polices steal too.
#7 Monday Apr 10
Then you are blind & don't see as many drug dealers or drugs as I have or people on them. You must be one of the communities dinosaurs.
#8 Monday Apr 10
Or in that case you could have a point but that would make our military guilty which wouldn't surprise me cause our government did put crack in the streets
#9 Monday Apr 10
pigs love murder COLOREDS CHILDREN MOMS BABYS FATHERS. ANUTS UNCLES GRANDMOTHERS GRANDFATHERS pigs just ain't no dam GOOD.
#11 Monday Apr 10
You know what pigs isis going to get you all ass.
|
United States
#13 Wednesday Apr 12
Last time I checked "pigs" don't make laws they just enforce em.
#14 Wednesday Apr 12
Get them all in jail... just say no to drugs! Good job police
#15 Wednesday Apr 12
They need to be getting all the meth heads and meth dealers out in New Concord where you stay at instead of worrying about people with a plant.
#16 Thursday Apr 13
Well as a Lovely United States citizen we all have rights. You know, the constitution..? Unless you have "probable cause" then all your meth dealers will get away until someone signs an affidavit OR give "probable cause" so an arrest can be made. All this shit on social media talking about dealers are at this address and blah blah....take it and put it in writing so law enforcement can handle it. Until then...it's a waiting game. Sucks...I get it but thank your politicians for making these twisted laws all to PROTECT your rights. Do your research....
#17 Friday Apr 14
I worry about anyone breaking the law. Plant included.
