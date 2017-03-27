Crash leaves 1 dead after being trapp...

Crash leaves 1 dead after being trapped inside a vehicle near Murray, KY

Read more: WAVE-TV Louisville

Officials at the sheriff's office received several reports about an injury accident that lead to one person trapped inside their vehicle at the intersection of Kirksey Highway and Palmer Road in the Kirksey area northwest of Murray, Kentucky. Deputies arrived at the scene and found a two vehicle accident.

