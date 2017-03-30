Woman injured in two-car crash in Calloway Co., KY
On March 30, 2017 at approximately 7 a.m., the Calloway County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call of an injury motor vehicle accident at the intersection of Caldwell and Rayburn Road. Officials learned that a vehicle driven by Max Workman, 72, of Murray, failed to see an oncoming vehicle driven by Tanna Robertson, 18, of Murray, traveling north on Rayburn Road.
