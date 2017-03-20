Possibly 15 tornadoes recorded in Hea...

Possibly 15 tornadoes recorded in Heartland in little more than a week

Sunday Mar 12

According to the National Weather Service, at least six tornadoes touched down in Missouri and Kentucky, Thursday night, March 9. It moved Southeast with 95 mile-per-hour winds. This storm covered 4.8 miles and was 145 yards wide.

Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.

