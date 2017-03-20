Possibly 15 tornadoes recorded in Heartland in little more than a week
According to the National Weather Service, at least six tornadoes touched down in Missouri and Kentucky, Thursday night, March 9. It moved Southeast with 95 mile-per-hour winds. This storm covered 4.8 miles and was 145 yards wide.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Murray Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|brentney walton
|41 min
|Brentney
|4
|Calloway Middle School Princial singles out stu... (Aug '14)
|1 hr
|FedUpMom
|37
|second chance dog rescue
|1 hr
|Out of the loop
|4
|hih burger
|2 hr
|Barbara
|11
|moochers
|2 hr
|Uncle Ted
|13
|Marie That works at Walmart
|3 hr
|Paul
|16
|brent allen
|4 hr
|Justsayin
|20
|Rechelle Turner
|22 hr
|who the hell
|44
Find what you want!
Search Murray Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC