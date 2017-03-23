Murray police search for suspect who robbed elderly woman
Police in Murray, Kentucky are looking for a woman who violently robbed an elderly woman then nearly hit her with a car. According to Sergeant Brant Shutt, it happened in the parking lot of Walmart on Monday, March 20 around 9:15 a.m. Surveillance video shows a dark colored car, possibly a Toyota Camry or Corolla, with a Tennessee license plate circling the parking lot several times.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.
Add your comments below
Murray Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trumpcare goes down bigly
|1 hr
|Your idea exists
|25
|Baldys (Feb '15)
|6 hr
|Jesus H Christ
|73
|family fitness building,whats going in there?
|16 hr
|Tammy
|4
|Purse snatching at WalMart 2day
|17 hr
|Uncle Ted
|22
|Rechelle Turner
|Sat
|The Bull
|50
|construction on Story ave just off South 12th
|Sat
|The Bull
|2
|It burns when I pee!!!
|Fri
|Deb
|10
Find what you want!
Search Murray Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC