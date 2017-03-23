Murray police search for suspect who robbed elderly woman

Police in Murray, Kentucky are looking for a woman who violently robbed an elderly woman then nearly hit her with a car. According to Sergeant Brant Shutt, it happened in the parking lot of Walmart on Monday, March 20 around 9:15 a.m. Surveillance video shows a dark colored car, possibly a Toyota Camry or Corolla, with a Tennessee license plate circling the parking lot several times.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.