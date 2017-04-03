Murray, KY man arrested on active warrants, drug charges
Deputies say they arrived as a residence on Kathy Drive in Murray to serve arrest warrants to 29-year-old Ray P. Caldwell. He opened the front door, and when he saw the deputies he tried to escape through the back door, where he was greeted by two other deputies.
Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.
