Man injured in two-car crash in Murray, KY

Thursday Mar 16

On March 16, 2017 at approximately 11:45 a.m. the Murray Police Department responded to a two-car crash at the intersection of 12th and Sycamore Street. Tim Cunningham, 45, of Murray, was traveling south on 12th Street and was attempting to make a left turn onto Sycamore Street.

