Judge rules chiropractor can be tried on 2 out of 3 sex abuse charges

Thursday Mar 9 Read more: West Kentucky News

By Hawkins Teague The Mayfield Messenger-via Kentucky Press News Service Graves Circuit Judge Tim Stark ruled Monday that chiropractor Stephen Douglas McAdoo could be prosecuted for two out of three sexual abuse charges in one trial. McAdoo is facing three charges of first-degree sexual abuse, which is a Class D felony.

