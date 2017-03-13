Judge rules chiropractor can be tried on 2 out of 3 sex abuse charges
By Hawkins Teague The Mayfield Messenger-via Kentucky Press News Service Graves Circuit Judge Tim Stark ruled Monday that chiropractor Stephen Douglas McAdoo could be prosecuted for two out of three sexual abuse charges in one trial. McAdoo is facing three charges of first-degree sexual abuse, which is a Class D felony.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Kentucky News.
Add your comments below
Murray Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chuckie the Loser
|52 min
|Jailbait
|2
|Ashley Keller
|54 min
|Ashley K
|3
|hih burger
|1 hr
|Q&A
|3
|Panera Girl
|1 hr
|Xxx
|26
|Finish Line Car Wash (May '10)
|2 hr
|Of course
|42
|Rechelle Turner
|2 hr
|Murray man
|33
|mental health
|3 hr
|Father Lap
|3
Find what you want!
Search Murray Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC