Hickman storm downs power lines, utility poles, closes roads
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said most state highways remain closed in the western Kentucky city of Hickman, where a severe storm brought down power lines and utility poles. National Weather Service meteorologist Robin Smith in Paducah said the agency has a crew in the area to determine whether a tornado was responsible for the damage Thursday night.
