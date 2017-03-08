Frankfort visit seems to reveal posit...

Frankfort visit seems to reveal positive track for U.S. 641 four-lane

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Mar 1 Read more: West Kentucky News

By John Wright Murray Ledger & Times-via Kentucky Press News Service Fifth District state Rep. Kenny Imes of Murray has been saying for nearly a year that he believes what has probably been the most intense issue for Murray and Calloway County residents for the past 30 years may finally end triumphantly. This would be the ongoing quest for U.S. 641 between Murray and Hazel to go from a winding, sometimes narrow, two-lane road to a much roomier - and many believe safer - four-lane highway that will pave the way to not only a more enjoyable, less stressful drive, but one that will also lead to enhanced economic development opportunities in the future.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Kentucky News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Murray Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Calloway County Jail inmates Docket (Oct '12) 5 min Hmmmm 43
Got to know 39 min EyeQ 3
huddle house 48 min EyeQ 2
Rechelle Turner 1 hr allrighty 25
Beginning of End for Trump? 15 hr justahoosier 19
Ashley Keller 18 hr NoName 1
Sonya S. Allen 20 hr Jay 2
See all Murray Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Murray Forum Now

Murray Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Murray Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. Casey Anthony
 

Murray, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,929 • Total comments across all topics: 279,496,785

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC