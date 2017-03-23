Drug investigation in Calloway Co., KY leads to multiple arrests
A joint investigation by the Calloway County Sheriff's Office, the Murray Police Department and the Kentucky State Police has led to multiple drug arrests. On Saturday, March 18 a search warrant was served at 1609 Wiswell Road, Murray in which approximately eight ounces of marijuana, $12,000 in cash and other assorted drug paraphernalia was seized.
