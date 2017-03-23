Drug investigation in Calloway Co., K...

Drug investigation in Calloway Co., KY leads to multiple arrests

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Mar 20 Read more: WAVE-TV Louisville

A joint investigation by the Calloway County Sheriff's Office, the Murray Police Department and the Kentucky State Police has led to multiple drug arrests. On Saturday, March 18 a search warrant was served at 1609 Wiswell Road, Murray in which approximately eight ounces of marijuana, $12,000 in cash and other assorted drug paraphernalia was seized.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Murray Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
green headlights (Jan '11) 22 min Evt 51
Purse snatching at WalMart 2day 1 hr Damn the Law 18
Rechelle Turner 3 hr Lel 48
Trump Lovers 3 hr Huh 12
Car Commercials 3 hr Huh 3
Marie That works at Walmart 5 hr Brentney 26
Amanda Pennington (Jul '16) 7 hr amandatho 5
See all Murray Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Murray Forum Now

Murray Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Murray Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Climate Change
  5. Egypt
 

Murray, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,365 • Total comments across all topics: 279,785,308

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC