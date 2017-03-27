2 arrested after elderly woman robbed in Murray, KY
According to Sergeant Brant Shutt, a car circled the parking lot several times before backing into a parking stall to wait for the victim to park and get out of her car. As the victim walked past the suspect's car, the woman lunged out and grabbed the victim's purse and dragged her to the ground.
