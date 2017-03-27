2 arrested after elderly woman robbed...

2 arrested after elderly woman robbed in Murray, KY

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 23 Read more: WAVE-TV Louisville

According to Sergeant Brant Shutt, a car circled the parking lot several times before backing into a parking stall to wait for the victim to park and get out of her car. As the victim walked past the suspect's car, the woman lunged out and grabbed the victim's purse and dragged her to the ground.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Murray Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
New rat info 3 hr Young one 8
Support INFOWARS, NOW 3 hr Uncle Ted 7
Trump 4 hr lockhimup 6
Rechelle Turner 4 hr question 72
dr clark 4 hr Nurse in the know 4
Ladder Rentals 5 hr info 4
Murray st hires a high school coach 5 hr Dikkhed 6
See all Murray Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Murray Forum Now

Murray Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Murray Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Iraq
  4. Hong Kong
  5. South Korea
 

Murray, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,019 • Total comments across all topics: 279,939,817

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC